‘Let’s not point fingers, rather self-reflect’, says Boucher

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said on Sunday that it would be easy to blame a dismal batting display by his team in the third Test against England on Sunday on the system or other outside factors, but ultimately he took responsibility for their failures with the bat on the fourth day.

South Africa lost 10 wickets for just 103 runs on Sunday as their first innings folded in a rush of loose strokeplay from 208 for six to 209 all out, and they were then reduced to 102 for six in their follow-on innings.

Were it not for rain over the last three days, they would have lost already, but defeat is surely around the corner as they go into the final day still trailing by 188 runs.

“Today was very disappointing but it’s not a time to be pointing fingers, it’s a time to self-reflect. I need to look at myself and ultimately I must take responsibility and work out how I can mentally and physically upskill the players in a short space of time. I need to find a way. It’s easy to point at the system, but there are no excuses.

“Each guy has got his own game-plans and maybe they got a bit muddled. Sometimes they listen to the commentators talking about using their feet and being more dominant against spin, they want to dominate but conditions are very difficult, Joe Root is bowling quickly. There’s an element of risk so the guys need options and I have to try and give them those.

“We cannot hide behind it being a young batting unit, the nation wants performances but we cannot come out of today with our heads held high, it was a lacklustre performance. The fight needs to come in as a group, but technique and upskilling the team is something I have to look after. A couple of the batsmen are under pressure through maybe a lack of form or confidence,” Boucher said after the close of play on Sunday.

On a pitch that certainly offered turn and bounce, South Africa will nevertheless be bitterly disappointed that they fell on their swords against the part-time spin of Joe Root.

The England captain had previous best Test figures of two for nine in his 90 Tests and an average of 52.20 coming into the game, but ended Sunday with extraordinary figures of four for 31 in 19 overs.

“I would like the batsmen to have more options and the sweep is one of those things that I have to try and upskill the batsmen with, because when we go to the sub-continent we don’t want to be caught with our pants down. It’s very difficult, but that is certainly one of the options, as is hitting the ball over the top so they put a man back and then you can get one along the ground,” Boucher said.

On the current state of mind of beleaguered captain Faf du Plessis, Boucher said the skipper could at least take some positives from spending 144 minutes and 123 deliveries at the crease for his 36 runs, top score in the feeble innings thus far.

“Faf hasn’t said anything about retiring so I don’t think that’s going to happen. In terms of his state of mind, it would be easy for me to say he’s happy, but obviously he would be much better if he scored some runs. We all know he’s under pressure but the positive is he gave himself the chance to score some runs by facing more than a hundred balls. I’m sure he will take confidence from that time in the middle,” Boucher said.

