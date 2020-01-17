Proteas 17.1.2020 12:25 pm

‘Fined for admiring a white man’s shoes’ – Twitter reacts to Rabada’s ban

Sport Staff
'Fined for admiring a white man's shoes' – Twitter reacts to Rabada's ban

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (2ndR) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Joe Root (2ndL) while South Africa's Pieter Malan (L) and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (R) looks on during the first day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Port Elizabeth on January 16, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Even a legendary former England skipper feels the Protea quick’s sanction is ridiculous.

Kagiso Rabada’s suspension for the final Test between the Proteas and England at the Wanderers next week drew predictable ire from various cricket fans on Twitter.

The dynamic quick was handed a fourth demerit point within a two-year period by the ICC on Friday after the match officials at St George’s Park in PE, where the third Test is currently being played, deemed his celebration of English captain Joe Root’s wicket too provocative.

ALSO READ: Proteas dealt massive Rabada blow

Even a legendary former England captain was aghast with the decision.

 

Some users, quite rightly, pointed out how Rabada’s sanction could carry the same severity as Jos Buttler’s expletive-laden rant about Vernon Philander at Newlands…

There were some who, also rightly, pointed out that his suspension actually relates to previous behaviour too…

There was one measured voice in the debate…

And, just to point out the wider implications of this issue…

