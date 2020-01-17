‘Fined for admiring a white man’s shoes’ – Twitter reacts to Rabada’s ban

Kagiso Rabada’s suspension for the final Test between the Proteas and England at the Wanderers next week drew predictable ire from various cricket fans on Twitter.

The dynamic quick was handed a fourth demerit point within a two-year period by the ICC on Friday after the match officials at St George’s Park in PE, where the third Test is currently being played, deemed his celebration of English captain Joe Root’s wicket too provocative.

Even a legendary former England captain was aghast with the decision.

Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers … Over rates & slow play nothing gets done … Celebrate a wicked and you are banned … The World is bloody nuts … #SAvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

So Kagiso Rabada gets suspended for celebrating a wicket… Buya manje father God! — Pam Sibeko (@PamSibeko) January 17, 2020

That Kagiso Rabada celebration was inspired by passion, and the fact that he'd just bowled out a big wicket. I still don't get why he is fined for admiring a white man's shoes in his celebration #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/XNfxcOfKyr — ???? The Anonymous???? (@Sir_Sibu) January 17, 2020

"From now on, the game of cricket shall be played by robots. Humans have emotions. Emotions are no good" ~ @ICC's Andy Pycroft, following revelations that Kagiso Rabada has emotions. — Jambase (@NdinguJamby) January 17, 2020

This Kagiso Rabada thing is ridiculous…

In cricket you literally can't be human… You must be emotionless — ZOZIBINI TUNZI IS MISS UNIVERSE ???????????? (@_ntombiy) January 17, 2020

forever trying bullshit ways to “make test cricket more appealing” that noone asks for. you have an absolute star in kagiso rabada that everyone is excited to watch, and yet they still look for every miniscule excuse to keep him out of the game. ??? — ⎊ (@_Jasinta12) January 17, 2020

Some users, quite rightly, pointed out how Rabada’s sanction could carry the same severity as Jos Buttler’s expletive-laden rant about Vernon Philander at Newlands…

@ICC So Jos Buttler can unleash a string of four letter words at Vernon Philander on camera and nothing happens but Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket and he gets banned? https://t.co/5ZfQb4lVjU — Garth Theunissen (@WriteGarth) January 17, 2020

Jos Buttler clearly verbally abuses Vernon Philander. No provocation – fined 15% of his match fee, 1 demerit one. Kagiso Rabada celebrates overzealously, screams at the ground. No foul language. Merely excited by a big wicket – fined 15% of his match fee, 1 demerit one. ⚖️ — LΞΞ DΛVIDSΞ (@lee_davidse) January 17, 2020

There were some who, also rightly, pointed out that his suspension actually relates to previous behaviour too…

kg rabada isn’t being banned for his celebration of joe root’s wicket, he’s been banned for accumulating four demerit points over the course of two years. thanks for coming to my TED talk — paige (@paigecaunce) January 17, 2020

Translation: Kagiso Rabada needs to calm the fuck down — Mae (@MaeSimkin) January 17, 2020

There was one measured voice in the debate…

The decision to ban Kagiso Rabada is very bad for South Africa, world cricket and Kagiso the man.

I need to state that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the ICC sanctioning players whose conducts is not in line with the game's spirit.#SAvENG — Dumisani Ndumo (@Ndumo_Dumisani) January 17, 2020

And, just to point out the wider implications of this issue…

Kagiso Rabada banned for the next Test.

Does that mean Temba Bavuma needs to come back?

Only in South African cricket does a ban for a bowler mean they might have to recall a batsman. #SAvENG — Zelina #1 (@bainalan05) January 17, 2020

