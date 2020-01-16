Langeveldt lauds dogged if ineffective Proteas attack

England just being four wickets down at the end of the first day of the third Test at St George’s Park may suggest that South Africa’s bowling did not cut the mustard, but the Proteas were satisfied with their efforts, according to bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

Having won the toss and elected to bat on an un-green pitch that offered little life to the bowlers, England were restricted to 224 for four in 90 attritional overs in a hot Port Elizabeth, and 76 of those runs came at the end of the day in a crucial unbroken fifth-wicket stand between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.

“It was hard work but we stuck to our game-plans, bowling straight lines and keeping England to 2.5 runs-per-over, and we achieved what we set out to do today. It was hard to get wickets so we had to stay patient, the pitch is quite slow so it means the batsman can adjust. Keshav Maharaj was brilliant, he created a lot of chances and kept the run-rate down.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Proteas bowling guru has KP in stitches with ‘dutchman’ comment

With turn on offer already on the first day, Maharaj was keen to stamp his mark on the game and he did that by bowling throughout the second session from the Duckpond End.

The left-arm spinner finished the day with one for 55 in 32 overs, but he was unlucky not to have a few more wickets.

On a hot day on a flat pitch, South Africa had to keep their powder dry and although both their selection and their tactics, especially in the first session, raised some eyebrows, England have only marginally nipped ahead of them on the first day.

Dane Paterson was brought in to make his debut, in place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, and bowled decently, occasionally beating the bat as 46 runs came from his 15 overs, with one maiden.

Vernon Philander now seems to be the bowling all-rounder, judging by the fact he only bowled 11 overs in the day, four less than anyone else, in two new-ball spells.

Philander and Paterson, the two slowest bowlers in the attack, also opened the bowling in the morning, instead of the outright pace of Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje.

Langeveldt’s explanations did not exactly quell any fires.

“The conditions did not suit Vernon so much, although I didn’t think he wouldn’t play. He’s great with the new ball and that’s what we used him for, but he can do a holding job and use reverse swing as well if it’s on offer. We’ve faced lots of questions in the past about not making the batsmen play enough, and we wanted to make the new ball count this morning.

“Dane and Vernon bowl a fuller length and make the batsmen play more. Pato also brings something different, which we wanted on a flat pitch, that extra bowler. We looked to strike up front because there was a bit of moisture around, and then the second new ball was given to KG [only after six overs from Nortje and Philander], who is always looking for a scrap, we like to get him motivated and fired up,” Langeveldt said.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.