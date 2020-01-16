Proteas 16.1.2020 06:08 pm

WATCH: Proteas bowling guru has KP in stitches with ‘dutchman’ comment

Sport Staff
Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Charl Langeveldt has some fun after being asked about rookie quick Anrich Nortje.

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt provided some much-needed hearty banter after an attritional day in the third Test between the South Africans and England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Interviewed by SuperSport at the conclusion of play, the former seamer was asked for his opinion on new kid on the block Anrich Nortje’s summer to date.

While he admitted the tall quick has great heart, Langeveldt joked that Nortje is also a “proper dutchman”.

England legend Kevin Pietersen couldn’t stop laughing, labelling it the “comment of the summer”.

