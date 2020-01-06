Proteas 6.1.2020 05:58 pm

Old school rules as new cap Malan heads Proteas’ fight

Heinz Schenk
Old school rules as new cap Malan heads Proteas’ fight

South Africa's Pieter Malan (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as umpire Paul Reiffel (L) look on during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and England at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 6, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

The experienced 30-year-old opener plays the perfect knock for hosts’ difficult situation in the second Test as England hold sway.

The term “Old School” was never far from anyone’s lips during the fourth day of the second Test between the Proteas and England at Newlands on Monday.

In an era where attention-starved cricket consumers want endless entertainment, this series has already been refreshingly old-fashioned.

Indeed, it’s all been about grit, discipline and determination.

South Africa still can’t say they’re in a position of safety, but they certainly can argue that their chances of survival going into the final day look less bleaker, ending on 126/2 in a mammoth chase of 438.

Much of that fight was down to the dogged Pieter Malan.

The Cobras opener showcased all the strengths that has made him such a successful player on the franchise circuit in his unbeaten 63 off 193 deliveries.

Malan is a man who can bat in a bubble – though it’s felt like a bomb shelter here – and his hand here has been perfect – the Proteas’ batting line-up remains starved of confidence and that tends to make any unit lose wickets even when a pitch isn’t all that treacherous.

The 30-year-old illustrated one can have a balance, where grim defence is mixed with a steady gathering of runs.

He only hit two fours, one of them off the first ball of the final innings, before settling in and making England doubt if this surface will give them enough to force a win.

Malan received good support in a 71-run opening stand with Dean Elgar (34), who’ll argue he was unlucky to be given out caught behind off the part-time leg-spin of Joe Denly after DRS showed a faint, maybe even dodgy little spike on Ultra-Edge.

Cobras teammate Zubayr Hamza looked destined to carry on the fight with him on the final day, but he was undone by the indomitable James Anderson, who found the edge with a beauty, one that just managed to reverse enough.

It was a breakthrough that will embolden the visitors.

England dominated for most of the day, with their own old-schooler – 24-year-old Dom Sibley – crafting a maiden Test century on the back of neglected values such as patience.

His unbeaten 133 off 311 deliveries was well deserved.

But the right-hander also had it quite easy later on as the South African attack looked alarmingly flat.

It allowed Ben Stokes to delight a healthy crowd with a swashbuckling 75 off just 47 deliveries, thoroughly demoralising the home side in the field.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Boucher believes Proteas can fight for a draw 5.1.2020
England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223 5.1.2020
Dean Elgar describes dismissal as ‘big brain-fart’ 4.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions

Crime Man, 30, arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa’s murder

Cricket England take 46-run first innings lead as Proteas bowled out for 223

World US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition