Boucher on cloud nine after first win as Proteas coach

The Proteas have been through a torrid 2019, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka at home, having a terrible World Cup and then getting hammered 3-0 in India, and there was enormous frustration, anger and hurt being released when they belted out their team song as the sun set over SuperSport Park on Sunday evening.

For Boucher, who still has to win over some sceptics, winning his first Test in charge was a great feeling.

“I enjoyed a couple of good wins as a player, but this is right up there, especially coming from where we’ve been, and I’m very happy for the players. There’s now a sense of belief that we can win Tests against a very good team. We understand that we still have a long way to go and we realise there is still a lot of work to do, but you must never take wins for granted.

“I might go greyer earlier than I expected and there have obviously been a lot of changes since I was last in that changeroom as a player, but the spirit and passion are still there. There were a few lumps in throats after the win. So it’s a great feeling, it’s great to be back with the Proteas and an honour to be their coach. But by no means does this win mean everything is solved,” Boucher said after the enthralling 107-run win over England.

What made the victory even more satisfying was that it came from an all-round showing, especially with the ball. It was also most pleasing that the four rookies in the side, debutants Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius, and Anrich Nortje and Zubayr Hamza, who were both playing just their third Tests, all totally justified their selections.

Van der Dussen made a crucial 51 in the second innings, Pretorius scored 33 and shared a vital momentum-shifting partnership with man of the match Quinton de Kock in the first innings, as well as performing his fourth-seamer duties to perfection with match figures of 24-8-49-2. Nortje made an invaluable 40 as nightwatchman, took two key wickets in the first innings and then produced exhilarating figures of three for 56 on the final day, while Hamza looked solid for his 39 on the first day.

It means the only change to the team for the second Test at Newlands starting on January 3 should be an injury-enforced one due to Aiden Markram’s fractured finger.

Cape Cobras star Pieter Malan is in the squad as cover for the top-order and Boucher said on Sunday that he was likely to replace Markram and make his international debut, rather than shifting Van der Dussen up the order. It also seems Temba Bavuma’s return, having suffered a hip injury ahead of the first Test, will also be delayed.

“Pieter was selected in the squad as a top-order replacement, he’s done a lot of good work over a long time at franchise level, scored a lot of hundreds and it’s his home ground. So messing around with the opening position would not be very clever and we’re certainly swinging towards a straight swap,” Boucher said on Sunday.

“The challenge at the moment is that we have quite a few Black Africans injured and we’re not sure about Temba because he’s still complaining about pain in his side, even though we thought about bringing him on to the field because he is such a good fielder. As well as being a very good batsman. But it would be very difficult to leave Rassie out after a very important innings.”

