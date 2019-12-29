SA cricket starts a hopeful new era with confidence

The match was the first with legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Boucher as coach, as well as Enoch Nkwe as his assistant, the great Jacques Kallis as the batting consultant, the highly respected Charl Langeveldt as the bowling coach and Graeme Smith as the acting director of cricket. The winds of change have started affecting the boardroom as well with Jacques Faul the new chief executive, although also only in an acting capacity.

“There is a lot more confidence in the structures, there are better plans and we have the right people in the right positions. Leadership always has to come from the top and it needs to filter down. That leadership has to be in place and that has now started for us. We knew we had to put in a good performance, I felt we did that, and it showed that we trust the system a bit more and we can just focus on playing cricket now,” Du Plessis said after South Africa’s first win in six Tests.

The Proteas were disappointed to find another overcast day in Centurion on Sunday because they were hoping bright sunshine would open up more cracks on the pitch and cause more inconsistent bounce, but a superb all-round bowling performance must have made England’s batsmen feel like they were playing in an oven.

England began the fourth day on 121 for one, in search of 376 for victory, but South Africa produced an excellent first session in which they only conceded 50 runs in 25 overs and took two wickets. Overall, South Africa bowled 52 overs on Sunday, conceded 142 runs and took nine wickets.

“Days three and four were good for batting so it was good to get wickets today, we controlled the run-rate and then the new ball brought it through for us. The skill we showed today was remarkable and consistent and the bowling unit was exceptional, they all put their hands up. There was not much sun and the pitch wasn’t dry, if it had been warm and dry, then the wicket would have been much more up-and-down.

“KG and Vern are our superstars, but you take a lot more from a win when everyone contributes. Anrich’s control impressed me, he was very good and has really put his hand up with a few spots opening up, he bowled so well to Jofra Archer as well. With the proper all-rounder it’s also so much easier to control things in the field, it’s very important in South Africa to have someone who can bowl 10-15 overs and score runs, and Dwaine was brilliant this game, going for 1.5-2 per over which is exactly what we need.

“And we have a lot of confidence in Keshav, we felt he would get Stokes out in the second innings, it was a gut feeling and a massive wicket because he has proven he can win a game on his own,” Du Plessis said after the Proteas began a new era in tremendous fashion.

