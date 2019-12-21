It’s all about intensity for Rabada

The Test series against England that starts on Thursday at Centurion is the biggest in South Africa since the controversial rubber against the Aussies, which the Proteas won 3-1 as Rabada was named player of the series for being the leading wicket-taker with 23 at 19.26.

Although Rabada had an extremely disappointing World Cup – his tank just seemed empty – he has been pretty consistent in Test cricket, taking 40 wickets at 25.75 in the nine matches since the ball-tampering Australians were vanquished. But South Africa will be hoping he can touch the same great heights against the English as he did against Steve Smith’s side.

“For me it’s all about intensity – short, sharp training sessions and working smart, and just making sure you catch a wake-up before match day. We’ve always had good intensity, but Mark Boucher exemplifies that. He’s been the catalyst of that for us, he brings that across very strongly and we respond to that. Enoch Nkwe is very intense too, you don’t have to worry about that.

“But everyone knows Boucher was this gritty player, he and Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis were all in that phenomenal team we know and love. They have given us a taste of what it takes, it’s great to have two guys in the changeroom who know exactly what it takes to be number one. My natural aggression and competitiveness is always there, but the really high intensity and emotion just happens impulsively,” Rabada said at SuperSport Park where the Proteas were hurrying through their final preparations for the series.

South Africa have had a chequered recent history in Test series against England, losing 3-1 in the United Kingdom in 2017 and 2-1 at home in 2015/16. But before that, new temporary director of cricket Smith led the Proteas to away victories in 2008 and 2012, while drawing the 2009/10 series at home.

South Africa’s strategy has always revolved around their pace bowlers capturing the key England wickets, but with only Rabada and Vernon Philander remaining from the glory days, a broader approach is going to have to be used. Boucher and Nkwe also have a large squad of 17 players to shuffle around.

“They do say bowlers win matches, but when you speak to Ricky Ponting [the former Australian captain is Rabada’s IPL coach at the Delhi Capitals], he says it’s the batsmen who win you games. So you have to be good all-round, you can’t be pointing fingers at any one department, it needs to be a collective effort. We all have a job and our focus is not on them.

“These have been intense days in camp, so we can get the ball rolling from ball one on Thursday. We don’t want to be caught asleep in the first Test. We often come back strong, but our challenge now is to throw the first punch. We’ve got good mileage out of this camp in hot weather. The hiding in India was definitely a low, but it reveals and improves character,” Rabada said.

