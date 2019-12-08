WATCH: ‘He’s lying in bed with my sister’ – Faf du Plessis’ hilarious MSL toss interview

In one of arguably the funniest interviews at a toss, Proteas and Paarl Rocks skipper Faf du Plessis was more than willing to divulge the details of Hardus Viljoen’s absence from the playing XI for their MSL encounter with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Sunday.

The burly quick, one of the more effective pacers in the T20 format, got married on Saturday to Du Plessis’s sister, Rhemi Rhynners.

Needless to say, Faf gave way too much information for national television!

The best post-toss interview ever? "Hardus Viljoen isn't playing, he's lying in bed with my sister, they got married yesterday, so…"TMI, Faf du Plessis! ????????: Mzansi Super League Posted by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday, 8 December 2019

Incidentally, the Rocks won to clinch a home final in the T20 league.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.