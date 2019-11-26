WATCH: Shamsi does a real magic trick on the field!

There’s a new wizard in town and his name is Tabraiz Shamsi.

Mzansi Super League (MSL) fans have been treated to a few of his ruses, which have become part of his match day entertainment, and often after taking a wicket.

There’s the famous boot call – where he takes off his colourful boots and pretends to be making a phone call.

At the weekend, Shamsi pulled off a new trick against Jozi Stars at Boland Park when he unveiled the ‘magic wand’ celebration that has now gone viral.

Every magic trick consists of three parts: Act✅

Wicket✅

Celebration✅ The great @shamsi90 ????‍♂️✨#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/6czqkOoL1v — Mzansi Super League ???? ???????? ???? (@MSL_T20) November 22, 2019

Soon after getting his wicket, he took out what looked like a handkerchief that in a blink of an eye, somehow, stretched into a stick that left fans bamboozled.

“I have always been fascinated by magic and different tricks,” revealed Shamsi.

“From the age of about 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine. It wasn’t just a phase, but something that really interested me as a small child. I still love it, but cricket obviously took over after that.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.