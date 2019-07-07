Cricket World Cup 2019 7.7.2019 06:47 pm

Passionate Immie’s influence went beyond mere numbers

Ken Borland in Manchester
Imran Tahir of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford on July 06, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Imran Tahir of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford on July 06, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Proteas’ retiring leg-spinner proved to be a true mentor as well.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has paid tribute to retiring leg-spinner Imran Tahir for the way he has transmitted his passion to his team-mates and inspired youngsters in South Africa.

Tahir played his final ODI for South Africa at the weekend as they ended a terrible World Cup campaign with a morale-boosting win over Australia at Old Trafford, signing off a stellar career with the wicket of captain Aaron Finch.

The 40-year-old has finished his career with 173 wickets in 107 ODIs at an average of 24.83, with an economy rate of 4.65.

But Du Plessis said Tahir’s value extended way beyond the pure numbers.

“I have so much respect for Immy, he started at the Titans, straight out of Lahore, and I’ve played a long time with him, in the IPL as well. He just has such incredible passion and love for the game, and he really commits to whatever team he is playing for. He just brings the same energy wherever he plays. And he hands down has the best celebrations ever, I hope people remember him for that.

“But he also needs to be remembered for how much he has inspired kids and how much he has done for this team. He’s a fantastic cricketer, it’s really special what he brings to the field and he is a very caring person. We must really push for him to still play in the T20 World Cup, even if it means releasing him from duties until next year, we must just make sure we get him back for that,” Du Plessis said at Old Trafford.

Du Plessis said that with that tournament just over a year away, it would not make sense for there to be a wholesale cleanout of the Proteas team, despite the trauma of this ODI World Cup. He added, however, that he was willing to groom whoever his successor as captain will be.

“In a perfect world you would like to start introducing new players for the World Cup in four years time, but the T20 World Cup is only in a years time, so we shouldn’t be looking past that. I think there’s still space for an in-between approach. You’re looking at who will play in four years time but you still need some experience around, the younger guys then learn much quicker.

“Whoever is the next captain, I believe there is value in him playing with me for the next year or so. One could probably change the captain and coach after the T20 World Cup, which leaves two-to-three years before the 50-over World Cup. But I’m saying all this without having had the important conversations with anyone back home,” Du Plessis said.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ottis’ awkwardly mixed World Cup messages 7.7.2019
Proteas end World Cup on a high with sweet Aussie scalp 6.7.2019
Faf still has Protea fire in him … for now 6.7.2019


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition