Faf and Rassie rock Aussie bowlers as Proteas fire

The Proteas frustratingly chose to deliver their best batting performance of a dismal World Cup campaign in their meaningless fixture against the Australians in Manchester on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis led the way with a classy skipper’s effort, crafting a superb 100 off just 94 deliveries and laying the foundation for an imposing total of 325/6.

Yet, given how South Africa’s future is in focus with JP Duminy and Imran Tahir playing in their last ODIs and various others are expected to consider their further participation, it was another man’s effort that stole the show.

Rassie van der Dussen confirmed that he’s one of the key figures in the uncertain times that lie ahead, brilliantly reaching the highest score of his fledgling international career.

The 30-year-old right-hander has become a hero in the setup, impressing with the way he knows his game inside-out.

It served him well in this innings.

He struggled badly at the start, making his first 5 runs off 25 balls and his first 20 off 40.

But Van der Dussen caught up brilliantly, eventually hitting four sixes on his way to a 97-ball 95 and takes his career average of 74.

He was content to play the junior partner as his captain showed what a class act he is.

Their third-wicket stand of 151 showcased some long overdue steel.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram got their side off to a fine start, feasting on the Aussies’ vaunted pace attack in scoring 79 runs in just under 12 overs.

Markram looked like a million dollars in making 34 before being stumped by the canny off-spin of Nathan Lyon (2/53).

De Kock was more successful in scoring a fluent 52, but once again failed to kick on.

