Unchanged Proteas hope to click at Lord’s

Faf du Plessis admitted on Sunday that he was happy to lose the toss against Pakistan at Lord’s after his counterpart, Sarfaraz Ahmed, chose to take first strike.

There’s a distinct sense that these two embattled teams might start playing with freedom given their poor positioning on the log.

However, the Proteas skipper insists there’s still pressure.

“There always is,” he said.

“I feel we’ve been improving steadily every game.”

South Africa, unsurprisingly, remain unchanged.

“I think we’ve got a good balance to our team now, especially since Lungi Ngidi’s return. Hopefully he and Kagiso Rabada can strike,” said Du Plessis.

Pakistan have made two changes, with Haris Sohail replacing the veteran Shoaib Malik and the gifted 18-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Hassan Ali, who’s had a bit of a fall from grace in this tournament.

“Looks like a good batting pitch and some grass cover on it,” said Sarfaraz.

“We are not thinking about the pressure, just focusing on the game.”

Proteas: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

