Lethargic Proteas hammered by Haris

The Proteas are on the verge of elimination from the World Cup after Haris Sohail sucker-punched their attack at Lord’s on Sunday.

Despite boasting a healthy strike rate of 83, the 30-year-old left-hander is known for being more of a silky stroke-maker than an enforcer.

However, in front of a boisterous crowd, Haris crafted a brilliant 89 off just 59 deliveries, powering Pakistan to 308/7.

Given how badly the South African batting has underperformed in this tournament, that target can reasonably assumed to be insurmountable.

If Faf du Plessis and his troops lose, they won’t have any chance of reaching the semifinals anymore.

Haris’ knock was genius at times, a combination of proper cricket shots and some audacious hitting.

He was brilliantly supported by Babar Azam, who made 69 and did his utmost to ensure that a fine start of 81 runs between openers Fakhar Zaman (44) and Imam-ul-Haq (44) didn’t go to waste.

While there was signs of Du Plessis trying to fire up his troops, the Proteas in general were lacklustre once again.

Only Imran Tahir, who delivered a superb spell of 2/41, kept a lid on things and Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi bowled reasonably well at the death.

But in between, there was little to celebrate.

