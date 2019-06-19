Rassie gamely boosts pedestrian Proteas

The Proteas’ prospects of reaching the semifinals of the World Cup look increasingly grim after their confidence-starved batting once again failed to fire in a vital meeting with New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday.

On an Edgbaston surface that, admittedly, proved to be on the somewhat slow side, South Africa could only muster 241/6 from 49 overs, one over being deducted for a late start due to a wet outfield.

Against a Black Cap batting order where most of their frontline players are in form, it will take a very special bowling effort to defend that target.

In the end, the Proteas were indebted to yet another mature innings from Rassie van der Dussen, who finished with an unbeaten 67 off 64 deliveries.

It was hardly a flawless effort as he was guilty of wasting a few balls at the back end, but nonetheless gave his team a vital boost in the last over, hitting Lockie Ferguson for a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the final over.

The 30-year-old truly knows his game inside-out and is rapidly emerging as a potentially important figure in South Africa’s post-World Cup future.

He was well supported by David Miller in a fifth-wicket partnership of 72, though it must be said that Miller’s 37-ball 36 only got going after he took 27 balls to make 15.

Earlier, the Proteas batted with precious little intent.

Hashim Amla played an anchor role in making 55 off 83 though it was hardly fluent, while Aiden Markram (38) and Faf du Plessis (23) wasted decent platforms.

To be fair, Du Plessis was castled by a magnificent Ferguson yorker, who finished with 3/59 in an impressive spell.

