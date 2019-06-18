Proteas wary of their depressing Kiwi World Cup record

The fact that South Africa beat New Zealand the last time they met is cold comfort ahead of their decisive clash in Birmingham on Wednesday due to the terrible record they have against the Kiwis at World Cups.

South Africa hammered New Zealand by six wickets with 17.4 overs remaining in their last encounter in March 2017 in Auckland to win an entertaining series 3-2.

The victory was set up by the bowlers, who skittled the Black Caps for just 149.

But the Proteas have won just two of the seven matches they have played against New Zealand at the World Cup, losing the last four in a row.

Those defeats have been amongst the most horrid South Africa have suffered at a tournament in which they have few fond memories.

The Kiwis knocked South Africa out at the semi-final stage in Auckland in 2015 and in the quarterfinals in Dhaka in 2011; in 2007, during the Super Eights, Craig McMillan took three cheap wickets and then steered New Zealand to victory with the bat at St George’s in Grenada; and in 2003, South Africa’s failure to defend 306 at the Wanderers, with Stephen Fleming lashing a run-a-ball century that hastened the great Allan Donald’s retirement, was a massive blow to their campaign.

One has to go all the way back to 1999, the last time the tournament was held in England, for South Africa’s last victory over New Zealand at a World Cup, also at Edgbaston, thanks to a superb all-round display from Jacques Kallis.

“In my opinion, New Zealand are one of the favourites, they are well-balanced and well-led, a world-class side. They have seriously good bowlers and batsmen, who can be very destructive. To me they shouldn’t be called dark horses, they are better than that. If we let them get away from us then it could get a bit scary for us … We’re going to have to be at our best,” Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris said.

Fellow all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was a bit more positive, having been at the start of his career when the Proteas won in New Zealand and having a reasonable series with bat and ball.

“We’ve played against New Zealand a couple of times since the last World Cup and the last time we met we won the match and the series, so I think mentally we have the upper hand. Watch out for KG Rabada, he’s bowling so well and has been unlucky, there’s definitely an unbelievable spell coming from him. Beuran Hendricks and Chris Morris are bowling very well too. Hopefully we can put in another clinical bowling performance on Wednesday. But they are a good side and we do respect them,” Phehlukwayo said.

