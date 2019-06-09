World Cup drama burns Faf and AB friendship – report

Since their playing days at school, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have had a famously close friendship.

That relationship is now apparently on the rocks as the fallout from the De Villiers World Cup selection saga continues.

According to the Sunday Times, the two men are now on “poor terms”.

The publication quotes two sources with inside knowledge on the duo’s relationship, with one suggesting but not confirming that De Villiers’ continued mixed signals about returning from international retirement could’ve been a ploy to undermine Du Plessis’ captaincy.

“AB really likes to be the centre of attention,” one source was quoted as saying.

“Faf then also became loved in SA as our new captain. Not sure ‘Abbas’ liked that. There’s a wrong perception that they are close. Maybe they were a couple of years ago, but they haven’t been for a while.”

Du Plessis and Proteas coach Ottis Gibson were, according to an earlier official statement from Cricket South Africa, the individuals whom De Villiers apparently reached out to about a possible return.

They then relayed the message to the national selectors.

“At no point did Ottis and Faf want AB in the team. They simply relayed the message to Linda,” a CSA spokesperson told the paper.

