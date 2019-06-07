Proteas’ injury curse continues to haunt

There were more injury concerns for the Proteas after their loss to India at Southampton, with batsman Rassie van der Dussen leaving the field with a tight groin.

Van der Dussen departed the scene in the second half of the Indian innings and did not return for the rest of the match. While the move was mostly precautionary, the weekend will be a big one for the Highveld Lions batsman as he will have to prove his fitness when the Proteas train in Southampton on Saturday and Sunday.

It just adds to South Africa’s selection difficulties because there is only one spare batsman on tour – Aiden Markram – and several batsmen struggling for form.

Chief among those are Hashim Amla (19 runs in 2 innings) and JP Duminy (56 runs in three innings) and Markram must surely be earmarked to come in for one of them, having scored 278 runs in four 50-over innings at the Rose Bowl for Hampshire in April/May.

The one bit of good news for the Proteas is that fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is recovering well and there is a chance he will be fit for Monday’s do-or-die match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Having lost their first three matches, the Proteas are truly in a parlous situation when it comes to qualifying for the semi-finals, but history does at least give them a chance.

In 1992, Pakistan made a horror start to the tournament, only beating Zimbabwe and having three losses and a no-result, when they had been bowled out for just 74 by England, in their first five matches.

Pakistan then finished the round-robin stage with three successive wins, registered a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the semi-finals and held on against England in the final for the most remarkable World Cup triumph.

Ironically, that one point from the washout against England was the margin by which they snuck into the semifinals.

South Africa need to start a similar resurrection in three days time against the free-spirited West Indians.

