Desperate Proteas go ‘attacking’ with two spinners

The Proteas go into their make-or-break World Cup fixture against India in Southampton on Wednesday with two spinners.

Faf du Plessis won his third toss in a row and decided to bat, a wise decision given how it’s been illustrated that scoreboard pressure on the team batting second is a good strategy.

“We’re bringing in all our experienced players, backing them in a big game,” he said.

“Morris is playing. Keeping the two all-rounders and bringing in the extra spinner.”

As a result, Tabraiz Shamsi will make his World Cup debut with his left-arm wrist spin, while Hashim Amla has recovered from concussion to replace Aiden Markram.

But the heat is most certainly on as another defeat – which will make it three out of three – will put South Africa on the brink of elimination.

“We just have to keep on fighting,” said Du Plessis.

“There’s a lot of fight left in this team. Always a cracker playing against India, nice and loud.”

India have a settled line-up and have picked their two frontline spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, too.

The duo tortured the Protea batters in last year’s one-sided ODI series in SA, won 5-1 by India.

Proteas: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

