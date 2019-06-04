Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it had approved pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for Steyn for the remainder of the tournament.

“Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future,” said the ICC statement.

“His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler.”

The 35-year-old had been battling to overcome a shoulder injury in time for Wednesday’s clash with India in Southampton, with South Africa under huge pressure after defeats in their opening two matches of the tournament.

The 29-year-old Hendricks has been on the fringes of national selection for some time now after reviving his career with the Highveld Lions in domestic cricket.

While he’s only appeared twice in ODIs, he’s taken 16 wickets in his 11 T20 internationals at an impressive strike rate of 12 balls per wicket.

