Cricket World Cup 2019 4.6.2019 01:33 pm

Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

Sport Staff and AFP
South Africa's Dale Steyn takes part in a training session ahead of their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, at The Oval in London on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

The Proteas’ World Cup campaign hit by another massive setback as the veteran quick fails to recover from a shoulder injury.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it had approved pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for Steyn for the remainder of the tournament.

“Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future,” said the ICC statement.

“His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler.”

The 35-year-old had been battling to overcome a shoulder injury in time for Wednesday’s clash with India in Southampton, with South Africa under huge pressure after defeats in their opening two matches of the tournament.

The 29-year-old Hendricks has been on the fringes of national selection for some time now after reviving his career with the Highveld Lions in domestic cricket.

Beuran Hendricks of the Proteas during the 3rd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park on February 06, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

While he’s only appeared twice in ODIs, he’s taken 16 wickets in his 11 T20 internationals at an impressive strike rate of 12 balls per wicket.

