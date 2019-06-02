Toil and trouble for Proteas as Bangladesh post record 330

The World Cup is the last place any team wants to have history written against them, but it’s a reality the Proteas bowlers will have to live with after they conceded 330/6 against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

Not only was it the first time that the Tigers passed 300 in an ODI against South Africa, it’s also their highest score ever in the tournament.

The Proteas are undoubtedly in trouble.

Put into bat by Faf du Plessis, the Bangladeshi’s played superbly, never resorting to much fanciness, merely punishing an attack that is doing absolutely nothing to confirm it’s pre-tournament billing as a potent one.

In fact, Du Plessis only got four overs out of Lungi Ngidi, who then left the field with “discomfort in his left hamstring” for treatment.

Given that Dwaine Pretorius fielded for the rest of the innings, it would seem the strapping, but injury-prone quick’s problem is more than just “discomfort”.

He was the main sinner in helping Bangladesh get off to a good start conceding 34 runs off that spell as opener Soumya Sarkra tore into him.

It certainly didn’t help that the slip cordon of Aiden Markram and Du Plessis couldn’t decide between them who to catch a regulation chance when Soumya had 14.

He went on to make 42 off 30.

Bangladesh never lost that early momentum, the highlight being a magnificent partnership of 142 between Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, their most experienced batters.

It was clinical and precise, with Shakib making 75 off 84 and Mushfiqur 78 off 80.

Their dismissals briefly brought South Africa back into the game, but the death bowlers simply didn’t have the nous to keep a lid on things.

Chris Morris in particular ended poorly in taking 2/73 from his 10.

Only Andile Phehlukwayo, who took 2/51, and to a lesser extent Imran Tahir (2/57) showed any consistent control.

