Cricket World Cup 2019 2.6.2019

Morris to provide extra zip as Proteas bowl first again

Sport Staff
Chris Morris of South Africa reacts after taking a catch to dismiss Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium on May 24, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

South Africa need to hit the ground running against Bangladesh after a false start against England.

The Proteas will aim to kick-start their World Cup campaign by trying to overwhelm Bangladesh with a bit of extra pace in their meeting at The Oval on Sunday.

It was therefore little surprise that captain Faf du Plessis once again opted to bowl after winning the toss.

Chris Morris is picked in Dwaine Pretorius’ place, who’ll be keen to show the X-factor so many observers say he’s capable of delivering.

The left-handed stroke-play of David Miller has also been summoned as the South Africans play it safe with Hashim Amla, who was hit on the head in the opener against England.

The bearded stalwart passed his concussion test, but given the drawn-out nature of the tournament, he needs to be at 100%.

“We’re playing the extra seamer today so we want to try and attack Bangladesh with some extra pace. We want to take the learnings from the previous game. I thought he did really well to restrict a strong England batting line-up,” Du Plessis said at the toss.

“We’re trying to get some extra pace with this wicket. There was a bit of extra bounce and we’re trying to make use of that.”

Bangladesh have been boosted by the availability of influential opener Tamim Iqbal.

Proteas: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.

