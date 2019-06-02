Time for the batsmen to stand up, says Tahir

South Africa’s attack, even with the juggling act caused by Imran Tahir opening the bowling, looked a well-greased unit against England and their ace leg-spinner believes that if the batsmen can just stay in for 50 overs then the Proteas should be okay in what has become a crucial World Cup game against Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

With South Africa due to face the other big World Cup favourites – India – in Southampton on Wednesday, they will desperately want to avoid the possibility of a zero-from-three start to the tournament.

“We were beaten by a very good England side who have dominated world cricket in the last year. To limit them to just over 300 was a great effort. If we can bat for 50 overs against Bangladesh and then bowl like we did then we should be fine. We did notice all the complaints about the batting from back home, but we were on top of the game against England for most of the time, it’s just that we didn’t have wickets in hand. But I’m sure the batsmen realise that and will come back strongly.

“No team can guarantee that they will win the World Cup, but we will promise that we will give whatever we’ve got. The result is not in our hands, but we are working hard and we are a team that can beat anyone. We made mistakes in our first game but we will learn from them. There is always pressure in every game you are representing your country in, but we take that positively. We are looking forward to the challenge and the pressure tomorrow,” Tahir said at The Oval on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s batsmen are obviously more comfortable against spin than they are versus pace, and the match will be played on the same pitch used for the England game, which is not good news for a South African team that does not want the opposition spinners to be given any assistance.

Tahir said he could not reveal whether he would be opening the bowling again on Sunday, but it seems unlikely.

“It was a plan I’ve been working on for the last year or so, bowling with the new ball at the national academy, and we knew it would be a shock for England. But it was a great challenge for me against two top, in-form players and I was really pleased to get a wicket for the team. I won’t say here whether I will do it again, but I like the challenge and I like to think the captain can give me the ball at any time.

“It was about the team we were playing against in the first game, but I’m not sure it will happen in the next one, because the Bangladesh batsmen grew up in conditions that suit spin and they play it really well. They can be very dangerous, but it will be a good challenge and we are fully prepared and ready. It is the second game on the same pitch and I always like to see two spinners in England, but it is a tough call to play both me and Tabraiz Shamsi because of the balance of the side,” Tahir said.

Hashim Amla did not train on Saturday and a decision will be made on Sunday morning about his availability after he was struck on the head by fast bowler Jofra Archer, and Dale Steyn is not ready to be considered for selection.

David Miller would return if Amla is not fit to play and South Africa just need to decide whether to attack Bangladesh with more pace and play Chris Morris ahead of Dwaine Pretorius.