Phehlukwayo stars as Proteas stroll to first warm-up win

Whether it means something in the broader context is debatable, but the Proteas comfortably disposed of Sri Lanka in one of two World Cup warm-up matches on Friday.

Showing good composure on a good Cardiff wicket, Faf du Plessis and his troops won by 87 runs.

It was Du Plessis himself that set the early platform, striking an aggressive 88 off just 69 deliveries, an effort that included four sixes.

However, of bigger importance was a promising innings by the beleaguered Hashim Amla.

The veteran’s inclusion in the squad led to criticism from some quarters and it didn’t help that he performed poorly for the Cape Cobras in the CSA T20 Challenge.

But the bearded stalwart looked solid in compiling his 65 off 61 balls.

The rest of the middle and lower order all contributed as South Africa reached an imposing 338/7.

Lungi Ngidi (2/12) celebrated his return with a profitable opening spell though he was helped by poor shot-making.

The experienced pair of Dimuth Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews (64) gave the Proteas attack a bit of a workout, before Andile Phehlukwayo finished off a fine all-round display with figures of 4/36 off his seven overs.

The all-rounder had earlier scored a 34-ball 35.

South Africa travel to Bristol, where they’ll play the West Indies on Sunday as their final act of preparation before Thursday’s tournament opener against England in London.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.