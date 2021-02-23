Cricket 23.2.2021 06:18 pm

Magala shines with five wicket-haul for the Lions

Ken Borland
Magala shines with five wicket-haul for the Lions

Lions bowler Sisanda Magala traps Raynard van Tonder of the Knights LBW during the teams' T20 Challenge match in Durban on Tuesday. Magala picked up five wickets. Picture: Getty Images

Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks also produced good innings’ with the bat to help their team into a strong position in the T20 Challenge.

After Sisanda Magala had taken five wickets to demolish the Knights for just 106 all out, the expectation was that the Lions would go for the bonus point win but their own top-order wobble meant in the end they settled for a comfortable seven-wicket triumph with 11 balls to spare.

The hugely talented Gerald Coetzee (4-1-19-2), playing his first game of the competition, had rocked the Lions with two wickets in his first two overs, leaving them on six for two.

Captain Temba Bavuma then came to the crease to join Reeza Hendricks and he said after the game their approach was to make sure they won the game on a tricky pitch, rather than reach their lowly target inside 16 overs.

That they did with a third-wicket stand of 93, which was ended when Hendricks was run out for a fighting 47.

Bavuma batted on and finished with a composed 53 not out off 47 balls.

ALSO READ: Linde stars with bat and ball as Cobras down Warriors

The Knights had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, but their batsmen were all short-lived tenants at the crease in the face of an outstanding bowling display by the Lions.

Magala led the way with superb figures of five for 20, bowling at the stumps and showing plenty of skill as four of his victims were lbw or bowled.

Left-armer Beuran Hendricks (4-0-21-2) was again excellent as he removed both openers, while left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso (4-0-14-2) gave the Lions a firm grip on the game as he removed Pite van Biljon (15) and Grant Mokoena (8) in the 10th over to reduce the Knights to 40 for five.

Farhaan Behardien (28) and Ferisco Adams (23) were the only batsmen to cause the Lions even the slightest hassle.

The Lions are now top of the log on run-rate and play the other unbeaten side, the Dolphins, in a crunch encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lions crush Titans in rain-hit T20 Challenge clash 22.2.2021
Who’ll be the man to take charge and restore the Proteas’ proud heritage? 13.2.2021
Proteas need to get their minds right after series defeat 9.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021



today in print

Read Today's edition