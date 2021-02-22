Pretorius carries Knights over the line in last-ball victory over Cobras

Migael Pretorius was chosen for the Proteas squad as a fast bowler but on Monday he snatched an extraordinary last-over win for his Knights team with the bat in their T20 Challenge match against the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead.

Pretorius, coming in at No 8, was facing Ziyaad Abrahams with a virtually insurmountable 16 runs needed off the last three balls.

The 25-year-old heaved the next two deliveries over the leg-side boundary for sixes, leaving four runs to get off the last ball and keep his team’s hopes of a playoff berth alive.

Abrahams delivered a superb yorker just outside leg-stump which Pretorius missed, but the bowler had astonishingly overstepped, gifting a no-ball extra as well as a free hit.

Abrahams again fired a full ball into the pads, but Pretorius did exceedingly well to dig it out with sufficient timing to beat the despairing dive of George Linde on the midwicket boundary.

The Knights had been chasing 168, the highest total of the competition so far, and Raynard van Tonder (42 off 40) and captain Pite van Biljon (29 off 25) had laid a solid foundation and given them a chance.

Left-arm spinners Linde (4-0-20-1) and Siyabonga Mahima (4-0-31-2) were once again the Cobras’ most effective bowlers.

The Cobras, having won the toss and elected to bat, came out with a more attacking approach with Zubayr Hamza finally getting the opportunity to spend a prolonged time at the crease and show his quality with a commanding 77 not out off 49 balls in a welcome return to form.

Kyle Verreynne was also at his attacking best as he scored 45 off 31 deliveries.

Seamer Alfred Mothoa took two wickets at the death to finish with two for 32, but leg-spinner Shaun von Berg was the pick of the Knights bowlers.

Constantly at the batsmen, he took two for 23 in four excellent overs.

