Erwee, Petersen get Dolphins across the line in Durban

The Dolphins have all but assured themselves of a place in at least the T20 Challenge playoffs as they beat the Warriors by three runs on the DLS method at Kingsmead on Sunday to post their third successive victory.

The Dolphins were set 144 to win and were 128 for two, needing 16 runs off the last two overs, when their match was rained out; the DLS method deservedly awarding them the win.

And the Dolphins have their opening pair of Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen to thank for the triumph.

Erwee batted extremely well in the powerplay, showing good aggression as he posted 52 off 37 balls, including four big leg-side sixes.

The left-hander fell with the Dolphins needing 53 more runs off eight overs, with Petersen then batting through and scoring a well-judged 58 not out off 56 deliveries to secure the victory.

The Warriors did have a couple of opportunities at the end to dismiss Petersen, which would have made the final result an even closer affair.

The Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat, made it to a competitive 143 for five thanks to a top-class effort of 47 not out off 38 balls by captain Sinethemba Qeshile.

He shared a partnership of 71 off 57 balls for the fourth wicket with Jon-Jon Smuts (29) that gave the Warriors a chance.

It was a fine all-round bowling effort by the Dolphins, with Keshav Maharaj producing a pair of maiden overs as he conceded just 12 runs in his four-over stint and seamer Ottneil Baartman taking two for 31.

