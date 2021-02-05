Suspension notice against CSA’s Kugandrie Govender lifted

The notice of suspension against Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender was uplifted on Friday by mutual agreement between the parties and out of an abundance of caution, the cricket organisation said in a statement.

CSA agreed to this upliftment in order to deal with a legal technicality pertaining to the notice of suspension issued on 14 December 2020.

This technical matter has no bearing on the merits of the disciplinary case brought against Govender by CSA which is set to proceed later this month.

So as not to prejudice Govender, CSA will not be making any further comment on the matter which remains at a sensitive stage, the statement concluded.

