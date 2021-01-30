 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Proteas’ defeat tempered by Covid-19

Cricket 30 mins ago

In this strange, spectator-less Covid-19 sports world, it doesn’t seem to really matter all that much, does it?

Editorial
30 Jan 2021
07:30:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Proteas’ defeat tempered by Covid-19

Faf du Plessis admits the Proteas have a few players to worry about if they're going to beat Pakistan in their Test series. Picture: Gallo Images

Whatever way you try to spin the story of the Proteas’ thrashing in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday, it was a display which had very few highlights for SA cricket fans. The reality is that spin bowling – as produced by the wizards of the art in Pakistan and neighbouring India – has once again proven the nemesis of our national cricket team. Granted, the hosts on the subcontinent are past masters at preparing low and slow wickets to suit their twisty attacks, but our batsmen never showed the application needed to see off the merchants...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Petrol price increase and Pakistan crush Proteas 30.1.2021
Spin battle was key against the Proteas, says Pakistan’s Babar 29.1.2021
UPDATE: Pakistan crush Proteas in first Test in Karachi 29.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.