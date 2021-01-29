Cricket 29.1.2021 09:18 pm

Shabnim Ismail joins T20 ‘100 club’ as Proteas women outclass Pakistan

Sports Staff

Shabnim Ismail of South Africa celebrates her 100th T20 wicket with her team-mates during the first T20 match against Pakistan in Durban on Friday. Picture: Getty Images

Tazmin Brits also recorded a second career half century as the South Africans comfortably chased down the 125-run victory target.

Shabnim Ismail became only the fourth woman in Twenty20 International cricket to claim 100 wickets as the Proteas women’s team beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their series-opener at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Friday.

There was also an excellent second career half-century by Tazmin Brits, who struck an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls (3 fours), as South Africa comfortably chased down a 125-run victory target with six deliveries to spare.

Brits shared in a key 69-run second-wicket partnership with Marizanne Kapp – another player that enjoyed a stellar game by being the pick of the bowlers with three for 24 and also striking 28 off 27 balls with the bat.

Before that, however, it was fast bowler Ismail that claimed the accolades by joining the rare 100 club that so far includes just three others: West Indian Anisa Mohammed (120), Australia’s Ellyse Perry (114) and Anya Shrubsole (102) of England.

ALSO READ: De Kock admits Proteas’ batting was woeful in defeat to Pakistan

The 32-year-old grabbed two for 20 in four overs to ensure that the tourists did not runaway towards a big total after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Asian side lost wickets regularly throughout and had to rely on middle-order trio of Kainat Imtiaz (24), Ayesha Naseem (31) and Nida Dar (22) not out to get them to a competitive total. Only Muneeba Ali (21) amongst the top four managed to cross the 20 mark.

Apart from Kapp and Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka (1/24) and Masabata Klaas (1/22) also managed a wicket each.

For Pakistan to have a chance their bowlers needed to strike early, but that never happened as Lizelle Lee (22) and Brits provided a solid start for the home side.

They put on 38 together before the former fell to Aiman Answer (2/29), but Kapp then arrived and picked up the pace, before Laura Wolvaardt (15*), batting in her new middle-order role, arrived to finish the job.

Game two in the three-match series takes place on Sunday. South Africa sealed the One-Day International series 3-0 earlier this week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wolvaardt, bowlers seal series whitewash for Proteas women 26.1.2021
Proteas forced to charter last-minute flight in dash to Pakistan 17.1.2021
Taking the knee won’t cure SA’s race problem 20.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo



today in print