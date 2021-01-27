Cricket 27.1.2021 03:36 pm

Judge Yacoob steps down as chair of CSA interim board

Sports Staff
CSA interim board chairperson Zak Yacoob has stood down. Picture: Michel Bega

Cricket South Africa interim board chairperson Judge Zak Yacoob has stepped down from his position.

The news comes after the publication of a recorded telephone conversation between Judge Yacoob and a Sunday Times journalist.

CSA said the incident was “deeply regrettable” and the board has accepted Judge Yacoob’s sincere expression of remorse.

Yacoob has stepped down “to protect the integrity of the board and in the best interests of cricket.”

The Board thank Judge Yacoob for his leadership and principled stewardship of cricket over the past three months.

“Much has been achieved in terms of dealing with complex corporate governance matters even in this short period,”  CSA said in a statement.

Dr Stavros Nicolaou will lead the board until the end of its tenure.

The board said they would continue to work towards fulfilling the mandate given to them by Minister Nathi Mthethwa, which includes the implementation of the Nicholson report and convening the CSA AGM.

