Knights and Dolphins into semi-finals after another washout in Potch

The final Pool A fixture of the Momentum One-Day Cup between the VKB Knights and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Following overnight rain and a morning shower, umpires Abdoellah Steenkamp and Arno Jacobs ruled that there was no prospect of play an hour before the match was due to start.

The result means only two matches were possible in Pool A.

ALSO READ: WATCH: High-level security for Proteas as they arrive in Pakistan

The Dolphins (13 points) finish top of the pool and the Knights (6 points) second, with both teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Sitting bottom of the log, the Momentum Multiply Titans (5 points) have missed out on a place in the knock-out stages of the 50-over competition.

ALSO READ: Rain washes out Titans, Knights One-Day Cup game in Potchefstroom

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit and Central Franchise await their semi-final opponents, with Pool B fixtures scheduled to take place from 22-30 January at the same venue in a bio-secure environment (BSE).

The Imperial Lions, Six Gun Grill Cobras and Warriors arrive in the North-West town on 18 January.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.