Experienced Luus to captain Proteas women against Pakistan

Sune Luus will captain the South African women's team in their limited overs series against Pakistan. Picture: Getty Images

“I’m excited about this group we have selected, and the players have a great opportunity to continue with the great strides they have made at this level,” said coach Hilton Moreeng.

Cricket South Africa have named an 18-strong player squad to take on Pakistan Women in the three One Day Internationals and three T20 matches as they look ahead to making a strong comeback to international cricket.

The first of the three-match one-day series will commence on January 20 at Kingsmead stadium in Durban.

Northerns all-rounder Sune Luus has been named the Proteas captain, standing in for Dane van Niekerk, who is missing out due to injury. The 25-year-old Luus has been confirmed to lead the side in both formats.

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng said: “I’m excited about this group we have selected, and the players have a great opportunity to continue with the great strides they have made at this level and also opportunities to the young ones.

“Many in the squad have international experience including our captain Sune who has lead us with composure in the past and hopefully will do likewise on this tour.

“There are several talented youngsters who show exciting potential and giving some of them an opening will not only increase the squad’s depth but increase competition for places.”

Squad

Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits

Full fixture list (all matches at Kingsmead)

 ODIs

20 January (10am)

23 January (10am)

26 January (10am)

T20s

29 January (3.30pm)

31 January (3.30pm)

3 February (3.30pm)

