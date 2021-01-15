Cricket 15.1.2021 12:30 pm

Rain washes out Titans, Knights One-Day Cup game in Potchefstroom

Sports Staff
Rain washes out Titans, Knights One-Day Cup game in Potchefstroom

The domestic ODI game between the Knights and Titans in Potchefstroom was cancelled on Friday following heavy overnight train and a wet outfield. Picture: Getty Images

The Group B fixtures will take place from 22-30 January at the same venue, which is staging the competition in a bio-secure environment (BSE).

Further overnight rain and a wet outfield meant that the latest Momentum One-Day Cup fixture between the Momentum Multiply Titans and the VKB Knights had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The game was called off around the scheduled toss time after umpires Abdoellah Steenkamp and Abongile Sodumo deemed the underfoot conditions too dangerous for the players.

The result means it is a third successive washout in Group A after heavy summer rain in the North West this past week.

All three of those fixtures have involved the Titans, who have now ended their four matches with a total of five points – one point was docked for a slow over-rate against defending champions Hollywoodbets Dolphins.

ALSO READ: Proteas batsmen are ‘confident’, says Boucher, but they must adapt to Pakistan conditions

There is one more match scheduled in the pool set for Saturday when the Knights (4 points) are due to meet the Dolphins (11 points). Another washout will put the Central Franchise through to the semi-finals alongside their KwaZulu-Natal counterparts.

Group B fixtures will take place from 22-30 January at the same venue, which is staging the competition in a bio-secure environment (BSE).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby



today in print

Read Today's edition