Cricket 14.1.2021 07:09 pm

Dolphins, Titans frustrated by wet outfield at rainy Potch

Sport staff
Groundsmen covering the pitch due to wet conditions in Potchefstroom on Thursday. Picture: Gallo Images

Though the Titans have moved above the Knights on the Group A table with three points, they face a crucial match-up against the Central Franchise (two points) on Friday.

The Dolphins and Titans were met by more rain frustration in the One-Day Cup after their clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday.

It was the second successive washout for Mandla Mashimbyi’s play-off chasing side after their game against the Knights on Monday suffered the same fate.

The North West town, which is hosting the competition in a bio-secure environment (BSE), has been drenched by rain all week as summer rains have engulfed the region.

The wet weather has left the outfield under heavy pressure and forced the ground staff to work overtime in a bid to ready the venue for each of the games since.

Though the Titans have now moved above the Knights on the Group A table with three points, they face a crucial match-up against the Central Franchise (two points) at the same venue on Friday.

The pool will conclude on Saturday when runaway leaders the Dolphins (11 points) play the Knights.

