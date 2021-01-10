Dolphins down the Knights to make it two from two

The Dolphins stayed unbeaten after two matches as they beat the Knights by 53 runs in their Pool A Momentum One-Day Cup clash in Potchefstroom on Sunday, thanks to a classy knock from opener Grant Roelofsen and a solid all-round contribution from Robbie Frylinck.

A day after their bonus-point win over the Titans, the Dolphins batted first and lost opener Marques Ackerman in the third over, before Ruan de Swardt and Roelofsen wrested control of the match back with a 90-run second-wicket partnership.

When De Swardt fell for 36, trapped lbw by Kagiso Mohale, David Miller joined Roelofsen at the crease and found runs in a combination of sensible shot-selection and punishing the loose deliveries from the Knights bowlers.

Roelofsen led the charge before he fell for 92 off 101 balls, including 10 fours and a six, and his partnership with Miller took the defending champions to 172 for three after 34 overs.

Khaya Zondo and Andile Phehlukwayo offered more support to Miller as the Dolphins looked poised to post a daunting target. Miller’s 57 came off 66 deliveries to leave the Dolphins at 233 for six with five overs to go in their innings.

Senuran Muthusamy’s run out brought Frylinck to the crease and the Dolphins veteran produced a staggering onslaught as he bludgeoned 37 off 18 balls, including five fours and a six.

That allowed the Dolphins to close on an imposing 290 for eight, leaving the Free Staters with a massive mountain to climb.

Fresh from his aggressive display with the bat, Frylinck produced a masterclass of tight lines as the Knights started their run-chase, quickly building pressure through his miserly eight-over spell that yielded two wickets and cost just 14 runs.

With the asking run-rate climbing, the Knights were constantly under pressure. Andries Gous anchored their top-order until he was bowled by a peach of a delivery from Frylinck to leave the Bloemfontein outfit at 137 for three at the halfway point in their innings.

Pite van Biljon and Farhaan Behardien both got starts, but when a moment of magic from De Swardt led to the dangerous Behardien being run out, the Dolphins found themselves holding all the cards.

Mohale was Prenelan Subrayen’s second wicket, ending the Knights innings on 237 and handing the defending champions their second win in succession.

The Knights now take on the Titans, who also lost their opening game to the Dolphins, at the same venue on Monday.

