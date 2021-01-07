Abbott gives new 15-team, two-division cricket structure the thumbs up

A return to the Proteas is not on fast bowler Kyle Abbott’s radar right now, but the former Kolpak star said on Thursday that he always keeps an eye on South African cricket, which is why he believes the domestic restructuring that will do away with the six franchises is exactly what the game here needs.

Abbott this week joined the Titans until the end of the season, the expiration of the Kolpak system meaning he is once again available to South African teams as a domestic player. The 33-year-old, who played 60 matches for the Proteas across all three formats, was previously a stalwart for the Dolphins, turning out 122 times for the franchise.

But after Covid travel restrictions wrecked his 2020 plans – he did not play a single game for Hampshire, his English county side who have signed him as an overseas player for another two years – Abbott says his focus is on regaining his best form with the Titans.

“At the moment the Proteas are not in my immediate view. After a very tough 2020 when I basically didn’t play I just want to get back into the space I was in 18 months ago, I want to get back to that level,” Abbott said on Thursday.

“It’s quite difficult because the body had a nice rest, but I lost that competitive edge. After such a long layoff I need an environment that is going to be hard, I need to be outside my comfort zone.

“But South Africa and the Proteas are still very close to my heart and I’ve always got my eye on them. It seems everyone is now incredibly happy in that environment, which is great to hear.

“And the change to 15 teams and two divisions in domestic cricket is exactly what South African cricket needs right now. That’s how the first-class game works in the UK and it is the strongest in the world.”

England are the top side in white-ball cricket and ranked fourth in Tests, with Abbott saying their power comes from the competitiveness of their domestic game.

“To have that number of teams playing every week can only strengthen the game and in Division One you have the top four or five teams trying to win the trophy and the bottom four are fighting to avoid relegation, so the strength and competitiveness of the league are excellent,” said Abbott.

“It’s been a long time coming but South African cricket needed to do something that puts more value on results.

“In the past you would have a couple of rained-out games and then a draw and you’d be out of it with nothing to play for.

“But relegation is a terrible thing, no-one wants to be relegated, it’s a horrible feeling, so you keep fighting. I know what that’s like because in 2017 when I first played for Hampshire it came down to the last hour of the season whether we’d be relegated or not.

“South Africa have a number of first-class facilities, from Buffalo Park to Potchefstroom, and they should use all of those.”

