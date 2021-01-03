Covid restricts domestic One-Day Cup to single venue

Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Saturday that the domestic One-Day Cup, starting next week, would be held in a bio-bubble in Potchefstroom.

The 50-over competition would be held over five weeks, with the six competing franchises split into two pools.

Defending champions the Dolphins were set to share Pool A with the Titans and Knights, while the Lions, Cobras and Warriors were in Pool B.

Originally the sides were expected to play a single round of cross-pool matches, but instead, the top two teams of each pool would go head-to-head in the semi-finals, with Senwes Park hosting the final on Sunday, 14 February.

“It is great to be able to reaffirm that the Momentum One-Day Cup is going ahead this summer,” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“It is the first limited-overs competition of the season and the respective franchises are raring to get going following a couple of weeks out of competitive action.

“It is unfortunate that we have to reduce the number of matches being played and move the entire competition to one venue, but the restrictions need to be put in place to ensure the tournament goes ahead in a safe environment in accordance with government regulations.”

While the competition was set to be held behind closed doors, CSA confirmed all 15 matches would be televised live on SuperSport.

