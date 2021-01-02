Franchise system dissolved in a shake-up for SA cricket

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has resolved to accept the recommendations of the David Richardson Task Team to completely restructure the domestic game.

This follows months of consultation between CSA and the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) after a roadmap for the process was initially drawn up in February 2020.

Under the new structure, the current six-team franchise make-up will be dissolved and replaced by a 15-team first-class system.

The format will see the teams split into two divisions, with automatic promotion and relegation to be implemented.

“The resolution to accept and approve the Richardson Committee’s recommendation to restructure the domestic competition is the culmination of a process over many years. It heralds a new era for CSA and its affiliates,” said acting CSA members council president Rihan Richards.

“I must thank Dave Richardson, his committee, and all who have been involved in the process. The support that the resolution received indicates the buy-in from all the stakeholders and a commitment to strengthening South African cricket.

“We really hope that the system will improve not only access and opportunity at all levels but will contribute to a sustainable CSA and the game.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.