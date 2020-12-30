 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The 2020 cricket year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

Cricket 59 mins ago

From the joy of the 3-0 drubbing handed out to the Aussies in an ODI series to the lows of what has gone on off the field, it’s been quite a year.

Ken Borland
30 Dec 2020
07:00:59 AM
PREMIUM!
The 2020 cricket year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

Lungi Ngidi was in fine form against the Australians earlier this season, taking a brilliant 6 for 58 in the second ODI. Picture: Getty Images

My local highlight of the year Marvellous Markram! Aiden Markram scored three successive centuries for the Titans in four-day cricket in November to mark his recapturing of his best form in what was hopefully a prelude for a triumphant return to Test cricket (which it proved to be). Markram stroked 149 and 121 against the Warriors and then 113 versus the Cape Cobras, three innings of great class and stylishness. With the long-term Test captaincy still up for grabs, it would be a tremendous help if the 26-year-old could cement his place in the Proteas team, regaining the form that...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.