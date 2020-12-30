The 2020 cricket year in review: The highs, lows and surprises

PREMIUM!
The 2020 cricket year in review: The highs, lows and surprisesCricket 59 mins ago
From the joy of the 3-0 drubbing handed out to the Aussies in an ODI series to the lows of what has gone on off the field, it’s been quite a year.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile