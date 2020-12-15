Second’s century puts Warriors in charge against the Cobras

A 136-minute 44 not out by opener Janneman Malan has kept the Cape Cobras in with a chance of victory going into the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series match against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Malan’s resolute innings lifted the Cobras from a shaky 52 for three as, with wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne showing the same determination in batting out 41 balls for six not out, they reached stumps on 82 for three. The visitors therefore need another 183 runs on the last day to post their first win of the season, after the Warriors fought back strongly from a first-innings deficit of 61.

The Warriors took their overnight score of 91 for two to 325 all out, thanks to Rudi Second notching his second century in successive matches, a classy 114 off 154 deliveries with 18 fours.

His third-wicket stand of 167 with captain Yaseen Vallie (57) was the foundation of the Warriors’ comeback. Lesiba Ngoepe chipped in with a quickfire 30 and Sinethemba Qeshile (30*) and Glenton Stuurman (22) then added 42 important runs for the ninth wicket just to ensure the challenge was stiff for the Cobras batsmen in the final innings.

The target of 265 became even more daunting when Mthiwekhaya Nabe removed Zubayr Hamza (19) and Tony de Zorzi (0) with successive deliveries.

Calvin Savage was earlier the best of the Cobras bowlers with four for 81 in 22 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen’s tenacious 107 not out was the only thing standing between the Knights and a walk in the park to victory over the Imperial Lions in their match in Bloemfontein.

But Van der Dussen has already been dismissed in the Lions’ follow-on innings, caught in the slips off Duan Jansen for 14 on the last ball before rain stopped play, the Lions struggling to stumps on 43 for two, still 167 runs behind.

The Lions began the third day well-placed on 124 for two, but spinner Shaun von Berg caused a major collapse when he trapped Wesley Marshall lbw for 38.

With only Van der Dussen providing much resistance, the Lions lost their last seven wickets for 63 runs as Von Berg took five for 93 in 28 overs in a fine display of leg-spin bowling.

Von Berg dismissed Marshall for two in the follow-on innings and the in-form Dominic Hendricks (27*) will have to bat long for the Lions on the final day.

