Cricket 15.12.2020 05:48 pm

JUST IN: CSA axe Ramela as director of the interim board

Ken Borland
JUST IN: CSA axe Ramela as director of the interim board

Omphile Ramela has been removed as a director of the interim board of Cricket South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

The decision by the new board follows hot on the heels of Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender being suspended and asked to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

The previously suspended Omphile Ramela was officially removed as a director of the interim board of Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, the organisation announced in a statement.

Ramela is the previous president of the South African Cricketers Association and was one of the players association’s nominees for the board.

Judge Zak Yacoob, the chairman of the interim board, said last week that the rest of the directors had resolved to have Ramela removed from the board due to him being “generally obstructive in board matters”.

“He refuses to accept the majority decision if he does not feel it’s right and feels he needs to continue to fight. He does not have the discipline to accept a majority decision and is virtually impossible to deal with,” Yacoob said of Ramela last week.

ALSO READ: Acting CSA chief executive Govender placed on suspension

The former Cape Cobras and Highveld Lions batsman has apparently taken up the cudgels on behalf of suspended Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza, which is a very surprising turn of events in itself because Gwaza, along with former CEO Thabang Moroe spearheaded CSA’s efforts to sideline the players association, targeting Ramela personally in the process.

Ramela was notified of Tuesday’s meeting last week and given the opportunity to be present, with an attorney, to respond to the allegations against him.

But the 32-year-old did not respond to his notice, or to follow-up e-mails and WhatsApps, according to the interim board’s statement.

So the five remaining directors who were present – Haroon Lorgat is in Dubai and Stavros Nicolaou was also unable to attend – voted on the resolution to remove Ramela. Andre Odendaal abstained, but the other four directors voted in favour of the resolution.

“We are disappointed by what has transpired but we respect the fact that the board must do its work, they have a job to do. We will not engage the interim board unless they formally engage with us, which they have done on other issues, because we believe in their independence,” Andrew Breetzke, the CEO of SACA, told The Citizen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban



today in print

Read Today's edition