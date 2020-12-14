Van Tonder the big star with double century for the Knights

Raynard van Tonder recorded the first double century of the 4-Day Domestic Series season and also crossed the 600-run mark as the Knights enjoyed another fruitful display on the second day of action against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The young right hander, last season’s top-scorer, scored exactly 200 (261 balls, 25 fours, 2 sixes) to help the hosts amass 472 at the Mangaung Oval.

There was also an impressive debut 96 (191 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) from Ferisco Adams, who was last man out when the Central Franchise were dismissed in 140.2 overs.

Shaun von Berg then claimed two for 36 as the defending champions reached stumps on 124 for two – still trailing by 348.

Day two, though, was all about the form of Van Tonder as the former South Africa Under-19 captain continues to pile on the runs.

He was unbeaten overnight on 180 and his side 327 for six, before taking them to 373 when he was finally dismissed by Beuran Hendricks (1/77) after scoring his second double century in just his 17th game.

But Adams, playing in only his second franchise match and first since making a winter move from the Six Gun Grill Cap Cobras, managed to still add another 99 with the tail.

Amongst those runs were 80 with another debutant Duan Jansen (30) for the ninth wicket that gave the home side a big first-innings score. Wiaan Mulder (2/68), Tladi Bokako (2/74) and Lutho Sipamla (2/75) all bagged two wickets each.

Dominic Hendricks (39) and Joshua Richards (25), who was forced to retire hurt, gave the Lions a good start of 84.

However, Von Berg’s quick double put the Knights back ahead, before an unbroken stand of 29 between Rassie van der Dussen (23) and Wesley Marshall (22) took their side to the close.

Meanwhile, the Proteas pair of Kyle Verreynne and George Linde were both amongst the runs to leave the Cobras’ match against the Warriors finely-poised at the halfway stage in Port Elizabeth.

The hosts reached stumps on 91 for two, a lead of 30, after earlier bowling out the visitors for 255 – a first innings deficit of 61.

Verreynne was the top-scorer on the day, falling three runs short of a first century of the season after he was dismissed for 97 (177 balls, 2 fours), while Linde hit 49.

Their performances carried Ashwell Prince’s side out of trouble earlier in the day after some impressive bowling by Jon-Jon Smuts (3/40) and Marco Jansen (3/60).

The Cobras had resumed on 72 for three, but lost Pieter Malan early on for 39.

It was then mainly down to Verreynne and Linde to carry them past the Warriors’ 194. The wicketkeeper notched up his fourth half-century in his third match for his team in 2020/21.

Apart from Smuts and Jansen, Glenton Stuurman (2/63) and Basheer Walters (2/29) finished with two wickets apiece.

The home side then batted much better in their second innings after being handed a good start by Matthew Breetzke (29) and Gihahn Cloete (31).

The two put on 52 for the first wicket but fell within 16 runs of each other – the former trapped leg before wicket by Calvin Savage (1/26) and the latter run out by Akhona Mnyaka.

But Yaseen Vallie (21) and Rudi Second (6) took their side to the close with eight wickets intact.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.