Titans-Dolphins match called off after player tests positive for Covid

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Monday morning that the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter between the Momentum Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins has been called off after one player returned a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins’ player experienced symptoms during day one of the red-ball fixture at SuperSport Park, Centurion and as per CSA’s Domestic Cricket Covid-19 protocols, a test was carried out.

With player safety and welfare paramount during the Covid-19 hit cricket season, and taking in consideration the upcoming two-match Betway Test Series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a decision was carried out to call off the match.

CSA will determine whether the match will be rescheduled or if points will be shared between the two sides.

The Titans were 269 for nine overnight, following the first day’s play.

Aiden Markram struck 75 before being dismissed to a good catch in the gully, while Dolphins seamer Ruan de Swardt grabbed four for 41 in 15 overs. Keshav Maharaj was also in fine form with the ball, taking three for 48 in 23 overs.

In Port Elizabeth the Warriors and Cobras are doing battle, while in Bloemfontein the Knights are hosting the Lions.

