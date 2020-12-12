The return of the Proteas players a boost to the 4-Day Domestic Series

The return of Proteas stars Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will provide a strong base to the Titans team for their crunch match against the Dolphins in the 4-Day Domestic Series at Centurion from Sunday, but it is in the bowling attack where the availability of Ngidi and Junior Dala will probably be most keenly felt.

Du Plessis will slot into a powerful top-order alongside opening batsmen Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar, Neil Brand, who scored a century in the last match, and Theunis de Bruyn, who has gone a bit quiet since his brilliant match-winning hundred at Newlands. Heinrich Klaasen is still ill and Quinton de Kock has not made himself available, so Rivaldo Moonsamy will keep the gloves for this clash between the two pool leaders.

But a bowling attack featuring the pace and aggression of Ngidi and Dala, backed by Lizaad Williams, the impressive Dayyaan Galiem and Brand’s spin, certainly promises a bit more menace than the displays produced in the last two matches – the loss to the Warriors and the draw against the Cobras, both at home at SuperSport Park.

“We didn’t bowl well against the Warriors but we were a lot better in the second innings against the Cobras, showing glimpses of what we can do,” Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi told The Citizen on Friday.

“But we mustn’t forget we arguably had the best attack in the competition in the first two rounds, they were amazing on the coast. So I think it is more mental than anything, it sometimes happens that you just can’t do what you want to do.

“There are different pressures at home, but at the end of the day we have to find a way to put in a performance. But we found some confidence in the way we batted and bowled in the second innings against the Cobras. Training has been amazing this week with the Proteas and the guys just want to get out there and push to the point where they can perform all the time.”

Imperial Lions coach Wandile Gwavu has various permutations to consider for his attack as they take on the Knights at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Left-armer Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla and spinner Bjorn Fortuin have all returned from the Proteas, but the four seamers who played in the victory over the Warriors in Port Elizabeth – Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Delano Potgieter and Malusi Siboto all did a fine job, while veteran spinner Aaron Phangiso has fulfilled his holding role. In his juggling, Gwavu also has to abide by the racial targets, an added complication.

A wonderfully attacking batting unit is starting to strike top form though with the two Hendrickses – Dominic and Reeza – sure to feature at the top of the order, followed by Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen and Wesley Marshall. All-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Potgieter have also dovetailed together extremely well.

Kagiso Rabada is still injured and Temba Bavuma has been given time off to attend to a personal matter.

Gwavu said the environment created at the Lions makes it easier for the players to handle these permutations.

“It’s the norm here now, we know we’re bound to lose two or three players every game and then get them back. You don’t ever get used to it, but we adjust very well, we have a good learning space and we are driven by performance. We have an A team and another A team and if we all just keeping doing the right things then we will have success,” Gwavu said.

“We have not played great cricket overall though and there are certain parts of our game that we need to improve, especially our fielding. When we play really good cricket then we will be unstoppable, and consistency is the one area we have spoken about most. We know we can turn things around with consistent hard work.”

The Cape Cobras, without a win in the competition so far, travel to Port Elizabeth to take on the Warriors, a team also looking for more consistency after following their impressive away win over the Titans with a loss to the Lions at St George’s Park.

