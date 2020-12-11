Lions’ Hendricks is making sure to cash in, when he’s in

It says much for the environment at the Imperial Lions that they were able to pardon top-order batsman Dominic Hendricks for averaging just 21.93 in the 2017/18 season, keeping their faith in him and now reaping the benefits as the diminutive left-hander has averaged more than 40 in the three first-class seasons, including the current one, since then.

The 30-year-old Hendricks has scored two centuries in four matches this season and has the seventh-highest runs tally in the four-day competition thus far. Clearly he is repaying the faith shown in him by the two-time defending champions.

“I never thought that my career was in trouble because at the Lions they have created a set-up that even if you play badly then you are still backed and encouraged to go out and express yourself,” Hendricks said at the Wanderers on Thursday.

“Then you just have to make sure you ride the wave when you come out on the other side. In the past two years I have been really good, but I wasn’t quite where I should have been three seasons ago.

“But at the back end of Enoch Nkwe’s season as coach (2018/19), I ran with some form and I was able to transfer it to both formats. I’m loving opening the batting again, before I was coming in at three or four, and I have more understanding of my game now. Not much has changed technically, but I now realise what I’m capable of and when I’m in, I cash in, I’m starting to get hundreds.”

The Lions made a disappointing start to their title defence this season, getting thumped by the Dolphins in Durban and then being held to a draw by the winless Cape Cobras at the Wanderers, but Hendricks said it was just not taking their chances that came back to ail them. And excellent wins in their last two matches – against the high-flying Knights and the Warriors in Port Elizabeth – proves the point that all is well in the Lions camp.

“We played good cricket in patches at the start of the season, but we were unlucky with the weather against the Cobras, we lost a day and a bit in that match. But we did not take all our chances in those games and in the last couple of matches we’ve put that right and we’ve been fortunate with the weather. We’ve been playing some good cricket.

“We’ve had two very different sides in the last two games and the biggest thing has been that the guys stepping in have really stood up to the task.

“Wiaan Mulder and Wesley Marshall have also scored hundreds and Josh Richards got runs, and Sisanda Magala has been taking wickets so we have a really competitive squad. Getting the Proteas back this weekend will not be too disruptive because it’s been happening the last few years,” Hendricks said.

