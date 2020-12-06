Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

The second ODI between South Africa and England has been postponed, but the series has not yet been scratched, officials have confirmed.

Following the cancellation of the first game of the three-match series in Paarl on Sunday, due to a spread of Covid-19 at the team hotel, the rest of England’s tour had been placed in doubt.

While Cricket SA said the second match at Newlands on Monday had been placed on hold, however, it remained unclear whether it would take place at all.

“The decision has been taken by CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups,” CSA said in a statement.

“Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series.”

England, who won the recent T20 series against the Proteas, were scheduled to return home on Thursday.

