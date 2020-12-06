No go for Proteas, as first ODI against England is called off

The rest of England’s tour of South Africa has been placed in doubt after the first ODI was called off in Paarl on Sunday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed to cancel the match, scheduled for Boland Park.

The decision was taken after two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, the England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams.

A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: “CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match.

“We are deeply regretful of this situation given the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. We will continue to give the England team all the support that they need.

“We are in continuous talks with the ECB as we navigate the situation under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

The England Men’s Cricket MD Ashley Giles said it was regrettable that the first ODI could not be played.

“The welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place.

“We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward.”

The tourists won the recent T20 series against the Proteas, which had also been placed in doubt but went ahead despite two positive tests in the South African camp after they assembled on November 18.

The tour by England is the South African team’s first experience of being in a bio-secure bubble, but England successfully hosted teams from West Indies, Pakistan and Australia this year without any players being infected.

