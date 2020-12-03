T20 Wrap-up: Linde a shining light, batting and bowling need attention

Growing the depth of the T20 team ahead of the World Cup in less than a year’s time is meant to be one of the key aims of the Proteas, but their series against England saw them neither achieve that nor get the required results, as they were beaten 3-0.

The only new face to further his chances of being in the squad that goes to Australia next October was spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde.

Linde was South Africa’s most economical bowler as his left-arm orthodox conceded only 73 runs in 12 overs. And he also picked up a couple of wickets, dismissing Jason Roy and Dawid Malan to show he can get quality batsmen out.

Linde also contributed with the bat, showing the ability to accelerate the run-rate in the closing overs. On debut he faced just six balls but hit a four and a six on his way to 12 runs, while in the second game he scored 29 off 20 balls. Only Quinton de Kock, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler were able to score at a better strike-rate on the sluggish Paarl pitch.

Linde is certainly someone to persevere with, especially since his all-round skill set will be well-suited to the sub-continent, where so much international cricket is now played.

He is the ideal candidate to fulfil the second spinner role that JP Duminy performed so well. Linde is obviously not as good a batsman as Duminy, but he is a better bowler.

The whitewash, however, provided more questions than answers.

These are some of the weaknesses exposed by England that demand rectifying:

A more commanding top-order display

Quinton de Kock had three starts but failed to go on and Temba Bavuma was looking very promising in the last match but was then dismissed for 32.

Reeza Hendricks, with a strike-rate of just 90.62, does not seem to fit the bill and the Proteas would be better served by having Faf du Plessis, the Proteas’ most consistent batsman, at number three, followed by Rassie van der Dussen, who really blossomed in the last game, at four.

The finishers

David Miller was sorely missed and not just because he would have provided a second left-hand option in the top five.

Linde showed promise in the finishing role and the return of Andile Phehlukwayo will not only give the Proteas six bowlers (avoiding the unedifying sight of wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen bowling) but another left-handed power-hitter with experience.

Fast-bowling depth

Lungi Ngidi keeps taking wickets and Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were tidy, but when one of them does not play, then there is always a vulnerability in the attack that the opposition is able to target.

Between them, back-up pacemen Lutho Sipamla and Beuran Hendricks bowled 6.4 overs for 101 runs.

