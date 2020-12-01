CSA’s company secretary Gwaza to appear before disciplinary hearing

The Cricket South Africa Interim Board said on Tuesday that its investigation emanating from the Fundudzi report into allegations of poor corporate governance and maladministration within CSA is well under way.

As a result of the ongoing investigations the Interim Board has taken the following steps:

The Board has through CSA’s recently appointed attorneys (Dingley Marshall Inc) terminated the services provided by CSA’s public relations independent contractor, PR Worx CC, with immediate effect.

The Board has (also through CSA’s attorneys) delivered a notice of breach to CSA’s outsourced Human Resources service provider, People Link (Pty) Ltd. The breach arises out of People Link having appointed Chantel Moon as its representative to fulfil CSA’s HR function. As has been revealed in the Fundudzi Report (released by the Interim Board on 25 November), various material procedural irregularities took place when People Link was appointed by CSA’s erstwhile CEO Thabang Moroe.

The Fundudzi Report has also revealed that Moon lacks CSA’s minimum qualification requirements for the HR position. People Link has therefore been afforded 48 hours to remedy its breach by appointing a properly qualified representative, in accordance with the terms of CSA’s service agreement with People Link.

The Board has furthermore delivered a notice of disciplinary hearing to CSA’s company secretary, Welsh Gwaza, regarding various allegations of misconduct against him. The hearing is to take place on 14 December, when Gwaza will be allowed to answer the charges which have been laid against him.

Gwaza has been suspended with full pay pending the determination of the disciplinary hearing.

The Interim Board said in a statement they remain committed to fulfilling their mandate and restoring confidence in CSA and its structures. “The steps set out above have been taken to this end,” the statement said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.